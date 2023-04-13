Two Indian-origin executives of Outcome Health, a Chicago-based health technology start-up, have been found guilty by a federal jury in the US of operating a corporate fraud scheme that victimised customers, lenders, and investors and resulted in at least $45 million in overcharged advertising services.

Brad Purdy, the former chief operations officer, was found guilty on 13 of 15 counts while Rishi Shah, the co-founder and former CEO, and Shradha Agarwal, the co-founder and former president, were found guilty on 19 of 22 counts and 15 of 17 counts, respectively. The fraud operation ran from 2011 until 2017.

In doctor's offices across the US, Outcome Health had placed televisions and iPads, and it subsequently sold clients—mostly pharmaceutical firms—advertising space. Shah, Agarwal, and Purdy under-delivered on their advertising campaigns but continued to bill their clients as though they had made a full delivery while selling Outcome's clients advertising inventory the firm did not have.

Also Read: Goldman Sachs' education programme helped 2,400 Indian women entrepreneurs generate 28,000 cr revenue

To hide the under-delivery from clients and give the impression that the company was delivering advertising content on the number of screens specified in the clients' contracts, the trio either told lies themselves or had others tell lies on their behalf.

The company raised $110 million in debt financing in April 2016, $375 million in loan financing in December 2016, and $487.5 million in equity financing in early 2017 using inflated revenue estimates in its certified financial accounts. To hide their chronic under-delivery of advertising campaigns for clients, the trio lied to investors and lenders.

The $110 million debt financing resulted in a $30.2 million dividend to Shah and a $7.5 million dividend to Agarwal; the $487.5 million in equity financing resulted in a $225 million dividend to Shah and Agarwal.

Also Read: Key things women entrepreneurs should keep in mind before starting their business

The maximum sentence for each case of bank fraud against the defendants is 30 years in prison, and each count of wire fraud and mail fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail. The maximum sentence for Shah for each count of money laundering is ten years in prison.

The three were once rising stars in Chicago's IT world, and the verdict signals a devastating fall for them. Before the trial, three additional former Outcome employees entered guilty pleas. The former chief growth officer, Ashik Desai, entered a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud. Oliver Han, a former analyst, and Kathryn Choi, a former senior analyst, both admitted to conspiring to conduct wire fraud.

In 2017, Outcome Health was valued at $5.5 billion. However, in the wake of the charges, the startup changed its name and was eventually sold for $70 million. The case may have repercussions for other members of the IT community since it highlights the fine line between fraud and the normal growth difficulties of start-ups.

(With agency inputs)