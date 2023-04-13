Indian-origin US entrepreneurs get convicted for $1 billion fraud; what did they do?2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Each count of bank fraud against the defendants carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
Two Indian-origin executives of Outcome Health, a Chicago-based health technology start-up, have been found guilty by a federal jury in the US of operating a corporate fraud scheme that victimised customers, lenders, and investors and resulted in at least $45 million in overcharged advertising services.
