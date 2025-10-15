Indian-origin US foreign policy expert Ashley Tellis held; charged with taking state secrets, meeting Chinese officials

Indian-origin Ashley Tellis, 64, a US foreign policy expert who had access to top-secret information, has been arrested after accusations of illegally possessing classified national defense documents and reportedly holding multiple meetings with Chinese government officials, according to court documents seen by HT.

On October 13, he was charged in a Virginia district court with breaching federal laws concerning related to the retention of national defense information, according to a Federal Bureau Of Investigation (FBI) criminal complaint and affidavit.

During a court-approved search on October 11, federal investigators uncovered over 1,000 pages of documents labeled top secret or secret at Tellis’s residence in Vienna, Virginia, according to an affidavit from an FBI special agent. The classified materials were found inside three large black trash bags in an unfinished storage area on a desk in locked filing cabinets in a basement office, the document mentions, the report noted.

Who is Ashley Tellis? Ashley Tellis, originally from Mumbai, completed his bachelor's and master's degrees from St. Xavier’s College, University of Bombay, prior to earning a Ph.D in political science at the University of Chicago. He has held several prominent roles, including serving on the National Security Council as a special assistant to President George W. Bush and as senior director for strategic planning and South-West Asia. He also previously worked as a senior adviser to the US ambassador in New Delhi.

He is regarded as one of America’s leading experts on India and played a significant role in the US-India civil nuclear agreement negotiations in the mid-2000s. Tellis is a naturalized US citizen who has advised the State Department since 2001, the report mentioned.

Holding a top secret security clearance with access to sensitive compartmented information, Tellis currently serves as an unpaid senior adviser at the State Department and works as a contractor for the Department of Defense’s Office of Net Assessment. He is regarded as a subject matter expert on India and South Asian affairs. In addition, Tellis is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The Carnegie Endowment didn't answer to HT's queries at the time of writing the report.

What does the affidavit say? Video surveillance on September 25 captured Tellis accessing classified computer systems at the State Department’s Harry S. Truman Building, where he reportedly printed hundreds of pages from classified documents, comprising a 1,288-page file on US Air Force tactics. According to the affidavit, Tellis renamed this file “Econ Reform” prior to printing selected pages and then deleted the file afterward.

Footage from a secure compartmented information facility at the Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia on October 10, reportedly shows Tellis hiding classified documents, some marked top secret, inside notepads before placing them into his leather briefcase and leaving the facility, as stated in the court documents.

The affidavit also describes several meetings between Tellis and Chinese government officials at restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia, between September 2022 and September 2025. During a dinner on September 15, 2022, “Tellis entered the restaurant with a manila envelope” which “did not appear” to be with him when he left, according to the document.

Conversations between Tellis and the Chinese officials were reportedly overheard discussing Iranian-Chinese relations, emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, and US-Pakistan relations at later meetings. During a meeting in September 2025, Chinese officials presented Tellis with a red gift bag, the document notes.