A court in the United Kingdom (UK) has convicted an Indian-origin woman accused of shoplifting on an industrial scale and deceiving shops into refunding her for items that she had never actually purchased, the prosecutors said.

The 53-year-old Narinder Kaur aka Nina Tiara was found guilty of 26 charges listed in an indictment by the UK Crown Prosecution Service. These charges included fraud, possession, and transfer of criminal assets, as well as obstruction of justice. Her four-month trial ended last week at Gloucester Crown Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service dubbed Kaur a "prolific serial shoplifter" During the trial, the CPS presented evidence that Kaur had made a full-time occupation out of traveling across the country to steal goods from popular retail stores. She would then make false refund claims on these items, sometimes repeatedly, even though she was not entitled to them.

The police found 1,50,000 pounds and many stolen goods from her house after searches. Kaur had committed fraud against multiple retailers over a thousand times during the period spanning from July 2015 to February 2019, the CPS proved in court.

“Narinder Kaur undertook fraud in a long-standing and wide-ranging manner," said Giovanni D’Alessandro, a Senior Crown Prosecutor at CPS West Midlands.

“It was a very lucrative full-time job which demonstrably made her over half a million pounds over this period of offending. She went to extraordinary lengths to carry out her deceptions, seeking to find a way of defrauding a retailer and then traveling all over the country to replicate the fraud," he said.

Kaur even changed her name legally to get new bank accounts and credit cards and avoid detection. “She now righty faces a significant sentence for her crimes and the prosecution will look to recoup as many of her ill-gotten gains as the law allows," D’Alessandro added.

The CPS also added that Kaur presented the court with several false pieces of evidence and also lied to mislead the proceedings. She submitted false documentation to avoid conviction but, the CPS uncovered Kaur's every lie piece by piece.

(With inputs from PTI)