Indian-origin woman dies suddenly on Melbourne-Delhi Qantas flight, cause believed to be…

A 24-year-old Indian-origin woman tragically passed away on a Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi just before the aircraft could take off. Manpreet Kaur, who had been eagerly anticipating a reunion with her family in India after four years, fell ill shortly after boarding the plane on June 20.

Reports from News.com.au indicate that Manpreet Kaur, feeling unwell but managing to board without issue, struggled to fasten her seatbelt upon entering the aircraft. Moments later, she collapsed and tragically died at the boarding gate, despite efforts from cabin crew and emergency services to assist her.

Manpreet Kaur's friend, Gurdip Grewal, shared with the Herald Sun that Kaur had difficulty with her seatbelt before suddenly collapsing just before the flight was to depart from Melbourne. The suspected cause of her sudden death is tuberculosis, a contagious respiratory disease.

Manpreet Kaur had been employed at Australia Post while pursuing studies in cookery, aspiring to become a chef. Described as "kind and honest" by her roommate, Kuldeep, she enjoyed exploring Victoria with friends when not working or studying.

Having moved to Australia in March 2020, Manpreet Kaur had not seen her parents in India since then and was looking forward to the long-awaited reunion before the tragic incident occurred.

A GoFundMe page has been established to support Manpreet Kaur's family during this difficult time. The fundraiser aims to honor her memory and provide assistance to her grieving family members as they cope with the sudden loss.

The community has rallied around the fundraiser, expressing condolences and contributing to help alleviate the family's financial burden during their time of mourning.

