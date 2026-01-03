Indian nationals advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. Here's what the advisory says

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday advised all Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela.

This came after United States' strikes in Caracas and its subsequent capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the operation was carried out in conjunction with US law enforcement.

What did the advisory say? “In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements,” the advisory read.

It told them to stay in touch with the Embassy of India in Caracas via email at cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or through the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288, which can also be used for WhatsApp calls.

Meanwhile, former Indian envoys to Venezuela, R. Viswanathan and Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha, said the move was expected and even “unsurprising” in nature, asserting that the United States has consistently worked against Maduro’s regime.

Maduro charged with narco-terrorism Maduro and his wife, removed overnight from their residence on a military base, were aboard a US warship en route to New York to face criminal charges, according to AP.

Maduro and other Venezuelan officials were originally indicted in 2020 on “narco-terrorism” conspiracy charges, but on Saturday, the Justice Department issued a new indictment against Maduro and his wife Flores, alleging their involvement in a narco-terrorism conspiracy.

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said the duo will face the United States justice.

She mentioned on X, “Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.”

US strikes on Venezuela Explosions shook Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, as low-flying aircraft swept over the city. At least seven blasts were reported during the attack, which lasted less than 30 minutes, and appeared to target military infrastructure. Smoke was seen rising from a hangar at a Caracas military base, while another installation in the capital experienced a power outage, a report by AP noted.