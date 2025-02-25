Indians in Canada to be adversely impacted by new visa rules as ‘expat’s status can change any time’: What changes now

Tens and thousands of foreign students in Canada, including those from India, are likely to adversely impacted by country's news visa rules which aims to curb migration. Apart from that, the regulations, which took effect in early February, are unfavorable for individuals seeking work and residency permits. Here's a detailed look at what the order says:

What changes for foreing students, workers in Canada? The most significant aspect of the rule is an order the authority to border officials to modify the visa status of students, workers, and migrants whenever they feel that action is necessary.

Also, Canadian border officials now have the power to deny or revoke temporary resident documents, including electronic travel authorizations (eTAs) and temporary resident visas (TRVs), under the new Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations,

This implies they can also cancel work permits and student visas. However, certain guidelines must be met for such rejections.

One key criterion allows officers to refuse entry or cancel a permit if they are not convinced that the individual will leave Canada upon the expiration of their authorized stay, even while the person is still in the country.

Canada remains a top destination for Indian students, workers, and migrants. Over 4.2 lakh Indian students are currently pursuing higher education in the country. Under the new rules, those denied entry will be sent back, while those whose permits are revoked while in Canada will be given a deadline to leave.



Under such circumstances, it is hard to envision how Indian student and individuals seeking work and residency permits in the country will cope up with the challenges.

