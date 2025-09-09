Indians in Nepal urged to stay vigilant amid curfew in Kathmandu and other cities

The Centre has urged Indian citizens in Nepal to stay vigilant, exercise caution and adhere to the guidelines of the Nepali authorities amid curfew in Kathmandu and other cities, said India's Ministry of External Affairs.

This comes after fresh protests hit Nepal on Tuesday, September 9, a day after the country lifted a social media ban that led to clashes between protesters and police, leaving at least 19 people dead. An indefinite curfew inside the Ring Road area of Kathmandu district was imposed on Tuesday, just hours after an earlier order was lifted.

Taking a note that authorities have imposed curfews in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal, the MEA asked Indian nationals in Nepal to remain vigilant. “Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities,” the MEA said.

In a statement, the MEA also said it was “closely monitoring” the developments in Nepal since yesterday, and is deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish a speedy recovery for those who were injured.”

India said, “As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue.”

Why is Nepal Gen-Z protesting? Gen-Z protesters in Nepal were protesting the government's ban on over 26 social media sites, which did not comply with a deadline to register with Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

However, after the Monday protest turned violent, leaving at least 19 people dead, the demonstrators on Tuesday sought Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's dismissal.

The protesters said they were demonstrating against the government's authoritarian attitude and that they wouldn't stop until Oli resigned and blocked roads outside the Nepal Parliament and in Kalanki, among other places.

On Monday, security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu and Itahari, leaving at least 19 people dead and over 250 people injured. According to local news, the Himalayan Times, the Monday protest was the deadliest crackdown on civilian protests in recent years.

The ban on social media sites was lifted late on Monday after an emergency cabinet meeting.