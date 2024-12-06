The Ministry of External Affairs is 'closely monitoring' unrest in Syria as insurgents captured several key areas.
“We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria. We are closely following the situation. There are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria — including those who are working in various UN organizations. Our Embassies remain in close contact with our nationals for their safety and security,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
