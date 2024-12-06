Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Indians in Syria: MEA ‘closely following’ situation as insurgents enter key towns, capture Hama

Indians in Syria: MEA ‘closely following’ situation as insurgents enter key towns, capture Hama

Syrian insurgents entered two central towns early Friday just north of the central city of Homs, bringing them closer Syria’s third largest city, an opposition war monitor and pro-government media both reported.

The Ministry of External Affairs is 'closely monitoring' unrest in Syria as insurgents captured several key areas.

“We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria. We are closely following the situation. There are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria — including those who are working in various UN organizations. Our Embassies remain in close contact with our nationals for their safety and security," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

