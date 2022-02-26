Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, all Indian citizens in Ukraine have been advised to not move to any border posts as the situation at various border checkpoints remains highly sensitive. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine took to Twitter to share an advisory for Indian citizens stranded in the Ukraine. It said, "all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any border posts. The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy is working continuously with our Embassies in the neighbouring countries for the coordinated evacuation of our citizens. Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation."

In view of the massive evacuation operation being organized through the joint efforts, it said, “please note, staying in Western cities of Ukraine with access of water, food and accommodation and basic amenities is relatively safer and advisable compared to reaching border checkpoints without being fully abreast of the situation."

“All those currently in the Eastern sector are requested to continue to remain in their current places of residence until further instructions, maintain calm and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible, with whatever food, water and amenities available and remain patient. Avoid unnecessary movement. We once again remind you to exercise caution at all times, be aware of your surroundings and the recent developments." it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Poland, Nagma Mallick, on Friday, said that the embassy has formed three teams that will assist in moving stranded Indian students out of western Ukraine. "Firstly, to all stranded students, stranded Indians on the Ukraine side, the government of Poland is doing a lot to provide easy transit into Poland to stranded people of all nationalities who are coming in via land border with Ukraine," said Indian envoy to Poland Nagma Mallick.

"We've set up 3 teams for the exit out of western Ukraine, including one in Lviv. Poland government is doing a lot to provide easy transit into Poland to stranded people of all nationalities," Mallick said. Earlier on Friday, the latest advisory was issued for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Poland.

