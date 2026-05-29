'Indians, Pakistanis taking our jobs': UK MP's 'racist' remarks prompt internet to remind Britain's colonial history

A British MP has become embroiled in controversy after making provocative remarks against immigrants, specifically 'Indians and Pakistanis', residing in the United Kingdom. Rupert Lowe recently launched the 'Restore Britain' party, which emphasises reforming Britain's immigration policy.

'If that makes me a racist, then so be it' Lowe asserted that Britain should stop importing "millions of Pakistanis and Indians", claiming they were taking jobs away from Britons. "I don't believe we should import millions of Pakistanis and Indians to do jobs that unemployed Brits should be doing," he wrote on X.

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"If that makes me a racist, then so be it," he added.

In an earlier post, Lowe said that travelling through parts of North West England felt like being “transported to a foreign country.”

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"This has not happened by accident -- this was a wilful decision to import millions of low-skilled migrants from the third world by Labour, Reform and Conservative politicians. This is an increasing problem. It is getting worse, not better. Quickly," he claimed.

‘This is NOT normal’ Lowe also made remarks targeting the Muslim community in the UK, saying he "detests" seeing "men walking around with two, three, four women in burqas". He went on to allege that the "high streets" of Manchester were becoming "Islamic" and described immigration as a form of "colonisation".

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"This is NOT normal," he said. "British family-run businesses are driven away, and it's a takeover. Colonisation. Ratcliffe was right," the independent MP added, referring to Manchester United co-owner and billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's controversial statement that the UK was being "colonised by immigrants".

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Lowe further argued that British women no longer feel safe walking through such areas. "Once their streets. Can you blame them? Men from cultures and societies that treat women like shit are now the majority in these places... Demographic reality is hitting hard. These people have more children. Lots more children, very often at taxpayer expense. This is just a fact. One that nobody else in Parliament will even touch," he claimed.

Calling for "Restoring Britain," Lowe added: “Ban the burqa, sharia courts, cousin marriage, halal slaughter, dominating public prayer. Reverse mass immigration. Deport foreign Islamists. End political Islam. We're told to shut up, and just accept it - even embrace it. No longer. We refuse. Restore Britain will do what needs to be done. I promise you that.”

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How social media users reacted: His comments quickly triggered backlash online, with several social media users accusing him of being "racist" and pointing to Britain's colonial history.

One user wrote, "Why are the jobs not being taken by unemployed Brits? Solve that and then review your ideas."

Another commented, "It sounds racist because it specifically targets nationalities/ethnic groups. However, a country prioritising employment for its own citizens is not racist. That's the difference."

A third user wrote, "Should have considered what you invade will follow you home when your country was tearing the royal Crown Jewels from the grasp of a people who have absolutely nothing, among many, many other vile atrocities."

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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