Indians to benefit as US announces 1.5-year extension of work permits

"The change will immediately help about 87,000 immigrants whose work authorisation has lapsed or is set to in the next 30 days. Overall, the government estimates that as many as 4,20,000 immigrants renewing work permits will be protected from losing their ability to work for the duration of the policy," Indian-American community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}