Indians urged to postpone travel plans to Sudan as armed forces clash

Indians have been urged to postpone travelling to Sudan in light of the ongoing clashes between rival military factions. Fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the country’s main paramilitary group on Saturday, with three people being killed and several others injured.

The development come after months of escalating tensions between the generals and years of political unrest after an October 2021 military coup. The clashes began Saturday morning, with both sides blaming the other for initiating the violence.

“In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians in Sudan are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Indian planning to travel to Sudan should postpone their travel. Please also stay calm and wait for updates," read an update shared by the Indian Embassy in Khartoum.

The paramilitary forces took control of Khartoum airport on Saturday afternoon, with two civilians reportely being killed. The clashes also grounded commercial Sudan-bound flights as planes from Saudi Arabia turned back after nearly landing at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies)