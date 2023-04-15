Indians urged to postpone travel plans to Sudan as armed forces clash

Indians urged to postpone travel plans to Sudan as armed forces clash1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Explosions rang out in densely populated neighborhoods as military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces group clashed. A doctors' group said at least three people were killed and dozens injured.
Indians have been urged to postpone travelling to Sudan in light of the ongoing clashes between rival military factions. Fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the country’s main paramilitary group on Saturday, with three people being killed and several others injured.
