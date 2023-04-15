Indians urged to stay indoors as Sudan army clashes with paramilitary troops1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 03:26 PM IST
The Embassy of India in Sudan has advised Indians to stay indoors in view of reported firings and clashes in the country. Sustained firing broke out in the Sudanese capital and elsewhere on Saturday.
Indians residing in Sudan were urged to stay indoors on Saturday afternoon as clashes continued in various parts of the country. Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces claims to have taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Khartoum's international airport.
