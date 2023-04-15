Indians residing in Sudan were urged to stay indoors on Saturday afternoon as clashes continued in various parts of the country. Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces claims to have taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Khartoum's international airport.

“In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates," read an update from the Indian Embassy in Khartoum.

Sustained firing was heard in the capital city on Saturday amid simmering tensions between the military and the country's powerful paramilitary forces. The sounds of heavy firing could be heard in a number of areas, including central Khartoum and the neighborhood of Bahri.

The paramilitary troops also claim to have seized an airport and air base in the northern city of Marawi - some 350 kilometers northwest of Khartoum.

More to come…