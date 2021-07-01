Indians vaccinated with Covishield to be allowed into 9 European countries

Earlier this month, the European Parliament had given its go ahead to the EU digital covid-19 certificate, which would be given to those who have received the covid vaccine, recently tested negative for the virus, or recovered from it. The certificate which would be accepted by all EU member states is to start allowing people to move freely and facilitate the gradual easing of restrictions in the 27 countries. The certificate also exempts the holder from any additional travel restrictions such as quarantine, self-isolation, or testing, “unless necessary" for safeguarding public health. In case, an EU member state decides to impose restrictions, the measures would have to be notified, “if possible 48 hours in advance to other member states and the European Commission, and the public should be given 24 hours’ notice."