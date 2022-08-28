According to a passenger traffic study, Indians were among the top tourists visiting Abu Dhabi in the first half of 2022. Abu Dhabi Airports, which operates the airports at Abu Dhabi International, Al Ain International, Al Bateen Executive, Delma, and Sir Bani Yas Island, reported that 6.299 million people used the airports between January and June of the year, Khaleej Times reported.

Compared to the first half of 2021, the number of regularly scheduled passenger flights at Abu Dhabi International Airport alone surged by 94%. In comparison to 76 destinations served by 19 airlines during the same time period previous year, the airport is connected to 101 destinations served by 23 airlines.

The top five countries in terms of airport traffic for H1 2022 are India (1.28 million), Pakistan (485,000), the UK (374,000), Saudi Arabia (333,000) and Egypt (283,000).

The top five nations by number of passengers at the airport in the second quarter were India (764,000), Pakistan (231,000), the UK (203,000), Saudi Arabia (195,000) and Egypt (156,000).

In addition, the study noted that 94,538 domestic and foreign flights had been registered from the five airports in the first half of the year. Notably, Pakistanis rank among the top tourists in the study. The results of the passenger traffic reflect "another stride forward" for Abu Dhabi Airports and the larger industry, according to Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports.

"While 2021 was a successful year, the target for 2022 was always to build on that momentum", Al Hashmi said as quoted by Khaleej Times, "by catering to higher numbers of travellers, and expanding our airline network with partners, while staying committed to the highest levels of service excellence."

"The resumption of regional and global markets, as well as successful efforts of airlines to accommodate demands safely and effectively, have been instrumental to achieving these figures. Looking ahead, our aim is to continue building on this success throughout the second half of 2022," he added.

According to passenger traffic, load factors also jumped to 73% from only 33% during the same period last year. This year's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between India and the UAE was signed on February 18. It became effective on May 1st, 2022.

(With ANI inputs)