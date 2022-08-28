Indians visited Abu Dhabi way more than any other nationalities in H1-20222 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 05:48 AM IST
Indians are among the top travellers who visited Abu Dhabi the most in the first six months of 2022.
Indians are among the top travellers who visited Abu Dhabi the most in the first six months of 2022.
Listen to this article
According to a passenger traffic study, Indians were among the top tourists visiting Abu Dhabi in the first half of 2022. Abu Dhabi Airports, which operates the airports at Abu Dhabi International, Al Ain International, Al Bateen Executive, Delma, and Sir Bani Yas Island, reported that 6.299 million people used the airports between January and June of the year, Khaleej Times reported.