India-Pakistan conflict: ‘Help!’ Pakistan asks international partners for more loans after heavy losses

Garvit Bhirani
Updated9 May 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Pakistan requests to international partners for more loans after heavy losses (Image: AFP)

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, Economic Affairs Division has requested international partners for more loans. It urged them to de-escalate, while mentioning about "stock crash"

 “Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflicted by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate," it posted on X.

