India-Pakistan conflict: ‘Mitti mein mila do…’ PM's stern message to Islamabad, DGMO-level talks today | 10 updates

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, India informed several world capitals—including the United States—that its punitive actions against terror camps based in Pakistan should leave no room for doubt, government sources told PTI on Sunday.

Following the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, India also conveyed that any future military provocation from Pakistan would be met with a stronger and more decisive response, the sources added.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “'Inko mitti mein mila do'; Markaz has been ground to dust, others are next in line,” say sources referring to terror groups, sources told PTI referring to terror groups. "Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola chalega (If they fire bullets, we will respond with cannons)," one of the sources quoted PM Modi as saying following the Pakistani actions, PTI reported.

2. Meanwhile, The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan are set to hold discussions today, following last week’s ceasefire agreement between the two nuclear-armed countries amid escalating tensions. Earlier on Sunday, India disclosed the names of Pakistani officials who attended the funeral of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rauf, who was killed during Operation Sindoor. According to the Ministry of Defence, the funeral took place in Muridke, Pakistan. Abdul Rauf, a designated Global Terrorist by the U.S. Treasury, was a senior LeT commander.

3. Senior leadership of the Pakistan Army, along with the Inspector General of Police for Pakistan’s Punjab province, were seen attending the funeral and offering prayers for slain LeT commander Abdul Rauf. Those present included Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain, Major General Rao Imran, Brigadier Mohammad Furqan from the Administration Wing, Punjab legislator Usman Anwar, and Malik Sohaib Ahmed.

4. Border Security Forces Constable Deepak Chingakham succumbed to injuries sustained in cross-border firing by the Pakistan Rangers in RS Pura, Jammu division, during the intervening night of May 9 and 10. DG BSF and All Ranks paid condolences to Deepak Chingakham. "DG BSF and All Ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by Constable Deepak Chingakham in the line of duty. He was injured in cross border fire by Pakistan on 10th May 2025 along the International Boundary in the R S Pura area, Jammu. He succumbed to his injuries today, on 11th May 2025," BSF said in a post on X.

5. A top IAF officer on Sunday said whatever methods and means the Indian armed forces chose during Operation Sindoor had the "desired effect" on enemy targets, the objective of "decimating terror camps" was achieved and "all our pilots are back home". "We carefully selected the targets and out of the nine selected targets, the target systems that were given to the IAF were the notorious training camps at Bahawalpur and Muridke," he said.

6. Michael Kugelman, US-based Foreign Policy author and expert Specialising in South Asia, while talking about the India-Pakistan tensions, said that the developments were quick, and the ceasefire was sudden and remarkable. Kugelman, while speaking to ANI, said that the tensions between India and Pakistan were at its lowest in decades, and the ceasefire has de-escalated things, ANI reported. "Well, it's been quite a week, given how we saw such a major escalation in tensions so quickly over the last few days and then for there to be this very sudden ceasefire that appeared to come out of nowhere. It really is quite remarkable. I think that the India, Pakistan relations were at one of their lowest points in a number of decades, and they were closer to going to war than at any time since the cargo crisis," he said.

7. PTI reported citinggovernment sources said on Sunday that Pakistan sought a halt to hostilities and "sued for peace" after realizing India was serious—especially following the destruction of eight of its air bases. There was no need for a third-party intervention and, in fact, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to convey that the Pakistanis got the message after being hammered by Indian missiles, they said.

8. Former Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a "free hand" to the armed forces to retaliate against Pakistan's shelling and other misadventures.

9. "Operation Sindoor was started to fight against terrorism. The operation will be continued and we will hit wherever they (terrorists) hide...Operation Sindoor is on and this is a powerful message...A free hand has been given by PM Modi to the armed forces and to retaliate with full force," former DGP Vaid told ANI.

10. The DGMO warned that India has exercised immense restraint while focusing only on non-escalatory actions. Any threat to the country's sovereignty would be met with decisive force,ANI reported.