India-Pakistan conflict: ‘Mitti mein mila do…’ PM's stern message to Islamabad, DGMO-level talks today | 10 updates

6. Michael Kugelman, US-based Foreign Policy author and expert Specialising in South Asia, while talking about the India-Pakistan tensions, said that the developments were quick, and the ceasefire was sudden and remarkable. Kugelman, while speaking to ANI, said that the tensions between India and Pakistan were at its lowest in decades, and the ceasefire has de-escalated things, ANI reported. "Well, it's been quite a week, given how we saw such a major escalation in tensions so quickly over the last few days and then for there to be this very sudden ceasefire that appeared to come out of nowhere. It really is quite remarkable. I think that the India, Pakistan relations were at one of their lowest points in a number of decades, and they were closer to going to war than at any time since the cargo crisis," he said.