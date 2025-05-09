India-Pakistan conflict: China takes U-turn? Beijing urges New Delhi and Islamabad to ‘remain calm’

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Chinese foreign ministry expressed “concerns” regarding the current developments and urged both nations to act in the larger interest of “peace and stability” and remain calm.

Advertisement

As reported by ANI citing the Chinese foreign ministry, Lin Jian emphasised China’s willingness to collaborate with the international community to play a “constructive role” in reducing tensions between the two countries.

He also reiterated China’s condemnation of all forms of terrorism.

When asked about Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's statement that Pakistan will respond to India's strikes, he said, “We've shared China's position yesterday on the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan. China is concerned over the current developments. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other's neighbours.”

Advertisement

“They're both China's neighbours as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, observe international law, including the UN Charter, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation. We stand ready to work with the rest of the international community to continue playing a constructive role in easing the current tensions,” he added.

Read More

Earlier on May 7, China's Foreign Ministry urged “restraint” from India and Pakistan in the “larger interest of peace and stability” in the neighbourhood following Operation Sindoor.

Earlier in April, describing China as an “ironclad friend” and “all-weather strategic partner,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had stated that China fully understands Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and backs its efforts to safeguard sovereignty and security interests. Advertisement

On April 27, Dar called China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, over the phone and briefed him on the situation.

In his talks with Dar, Wang said that China is closely following the developments. He said that combating terrorism is a shared responsibility of the whole world, and China supports an impartial investigation as soon as possible, as the conflict does not serve the fundamental interests of either India or Pakistan, nor does it contribute to regional peace and stability, PTI reported.

India-Pakistan conflict

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces on May 7 carried out precision strikes at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Operation Sindoor, launched by Indian forces, targeted nine terror sites, which were successfully hit. Advertisement

We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, observe international law, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.

During the intervening night of May 8 and 9, the Indian Army has successfully repelled and decisively responded to multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army stated.

(This is a developing story)