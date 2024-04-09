The United States has been keenly following Pakistan's accusations that India was ordering targeted killings in the South Asian country, US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday, adding the US will not “get into the middle" of the situation, but will encourage both sides to avoid escalation, and find a resolution through dialogue.

“We have been following the media reports about this issue. We don't have any comment on the underlying allegations, but of course, while we're not going to get in the middle of this situation," Miller was quoted as saying by ANI.

India-Pakistan on ‘targeted killing’ row

The controversy started when Indian and Pakistani intelligence operatives told The Guardian that PM Modi's office ordered assassination of individuals in Pakistan.

The Research & Analysis Wing (RAW), an agency that is directly controlled by PM Modi's office, had undertaken the strategy to “eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil," the report said.

Notably, this is the third time India has been accused of attempting to assassinate people on foreign soil. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had claimed that there were ‘credible allegations’ against India in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The United States had also alleged that an Indian citizen at the behest of someone working in the Indian government has attempted to kill an American citizen. Later, Indian national Nikhil Gupta was charged by federal prosecutors in connection with the Pannun murder plot case.

Reacting to the report, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently said, ““If that terrorist will run towards Pakistan [from India], Pakistan mein ghus ke marenge [will kill them by entering into Pakistan]."

Pakistan denounced Rajnath Singh's proactive remarks, saying India's ruling dispensation was resorting to hateful rhetoric to fuel “hyper-nationalistic" sentiments, and unapologetically exploiting such discourse for electoral gains.

“Pakistan stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty against any act of aggression, as demonstrated by its robust response to India's reckless incursion in February 2019…," Pakistan said in an official statement.

In January, India's Ministry of External Affairs dismissed the ‘targeted killings’ report, calling it as "peddling false and malicious anti-India propaganda".

“We have seen media reports regarding certain remarks by Pakistan Foreign Secretary. It is Pakistan's latest attempt at peddling false and malicious anti-India propaganda," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Jaiswal had said.

