India-Pakistan row: ‘Will not get into middle’, US encourages talks on ‘targeted killings’ report
The United States said it encouraged talks between India and Pakistan over ‘targeted killings' report row, but will not “get into the middle” of the situation. The statement assumes significance in the wake of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent remarks on targeted killings inside Pakistan.
The United States has been keenly following Pakistan's accusations that India was ordering targeted killings in the South Asian country, US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday, adding the US will not “get into the middle" of the situation, but will encourage both sides to avoid escalation, and find a resolution through dialogue.