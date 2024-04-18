India-Philippines ties: New Delhi set to deliver BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles tomorrow
India to deliver BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Philippines under USD 375 million deal. Indian Air Force using C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft for delivery. Philippines deploying missile systems amid rising tensions with China in South China Sea.
India is set to deliver the first set of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines as part of the USD 375 million deal between the two sides signed in 2022.
