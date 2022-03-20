“Geopolitical developments have posed significant challenges to our energy security. For obvious reasons, we have had to stop sourcing oil from Iran and Venezuela," one of the people cited above said, referring to India’s decision to end oil imports from Iran and Venezuela – two of the cheapest sources of energy for New Delhi – because of US sanctions. “India has to keep focusing on competitive energy sources. We welcome such offers from all producers. Indian traders too operate in the global energy markets to explore the best options," the person said.