Russia to back BRICS agenda presented by Indian chair, says Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday said that Moscow would extend its support to India’s BRICS chairmanship, describing New Delhi’s agenda as forward-looking and highly relevant, with a strong focus on counter-terrorism and energy security, PTI reported.

Lavrov made the remarks in an interview with the TV BRICS International Network ahead of Russian Diplomats’ Day, observed on 10 February.

He said, "India's chairmanship, in my view, presents a modern, highly relevant agenda that addresses today's challenges while preparing for the future. We will actively support it."

Counter-terrorism a key priority for India The foreign minister said that India places special emphasis on counter-terrorism, which continues to be a highly relevant issue, and added that terrorist activities are observed in Afghanistan, along its borders, and also along the India-Pakistan-Afghanistan corridor, and some other hotspots.

"This priority is particularly significant for us, especially as we actively work with India in the UN to advance a global counter-terrorism convention, which is already drafted, although consensus has not yet been reached,” Lavrov added.

Energy security among India's focus areas Elaborating further, Lavrov said that, alongside other priorities, New Delhi also prioritises issues of food and energy security. Energy security, according to Lavrov, will be crucial, especially in light of recent actions taken by the Trump administration in the global energy sector. He noted that these priorities have practical significance and real-world impact.

Lavrov's comments come at a time when India and the US agreed to a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), which would help in reducing the tariffs imposed on Indian goods by the Trump administration. The tariffs have been slashed from 50% to 18% in exchange for New Delhi halting its purchase of Russian crude oil.

Among the other issues that India prioritises is Information and Communication Technology (ICT), which Moscow supports actively. He also said that India has invited Russia to the artificial intelligence (AI) summit, ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ from 16 to 20 February, adding that Moscow is actively involved in shaping the agenda.

America losing economic influence According to a report in Hindustan Times, Lavrov took a dig at the US, claiming it is now losing its economic influence over the world. He added that, simultaneously, countries like India, China, and Brazil are rising to power.

"BRICS countries have been growing faster than Western nations for several years. But established countries that are losing their influence are now trying to interfere with this growth", Lavrov said.

Commenting further, Lavrov accused Washington of trying to control Moscow's trade and military ties with some of its strongest allies, including India, and added that it was using unfair methods against Moscow.

Lavrov underscores BRICS policy continuity Underscoring a consistent direction in the priorities set by BRICS chairs, Lavrov said that Russia, during its 2024 presidency, launched several initiatives to develop alternative platforms and mechanisms to boost the global economy. He added that these efforts have since been carried forward and further developed, first under Brazil’s chairmanship last year and now under India’s leadership.