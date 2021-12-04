As the country gets ready to host the Russian President Vladimir Putin amid increased speculation about the future of India-Russia ties, the Russian Envoy to India Nikolai Kudashev highlighted the discussions that are to be expected with the Russian President's visit to India, which was postponed last year due to the Covid pandemic.

“Negotiating teams are working about outcomes of the Summit, work is on. But what's clear for today is that one of the outcomes would be a sizeable and formidable jt political statement," Nikolai Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India said.

The Russian Ambassador said, “it would include Covid concerns and much space would be devoted to bilateral ties and new inputs into this unique track of our relationship, bringing onboard new technologies, ideas, people and regions. One could also expect a sizeable amount of agreements and memoranda."

He further stated that it would be a very comprehensive paper, comprehensive document covering all dimensions of our ties beginning with global issues and the United Nations revived commitment to itself to its central position in modern world. “Then would come regional issues, Afghanistan included," Nikolai Kudashev added.

The Russian Ambassador highlighted that Afghanistan is a common concern for both the countries, he said, "our common concern...I think the leaders (President Putin-PM Modi) would revive their commitment to peaceful Afghanistan. Several priorities like inclusive govt, fighting terror & drug, humanitarian assistance and securing lives.

“This would be announced in the event as is usually the case with bilateral between two countries and the size of political commitments would be bringing sizeable, practical, pragmatic and economic outcomes, giving impetus to our bilateral cooperation," Nikolai Kudashev said.

Additionally he said, “these are the most visible dimensions where one could expect the appearance of new understandings, agreements and memoranda. So, for now it is clear that this would not be an ordinary event."

The Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India on December 6. The meeting between Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to see the presentation of the S-400 air defence system to India which has already started arriving in India in parts, as per the official sources.

Meanwhile, in a major boost to India and Russia military ties, the two countries are scheduled to ink the deal on supplying 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles on upcoming Monday during Putin's visit here.All necessary clearances have been done including the final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security. It is scheduled to be inked during the Russian President's visit.

Work is also in progress between both the countries on the Igla shoulder-fired air defence system which has been in the making for last many years now.

The Russian designed AK-203 will be made in a factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.The deal had been agreed upon between the two sides a few years ago and now the last major issue would be resolving the issues on the transfer of technology, they said.

(With inputs from ANI)

