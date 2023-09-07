India’s $14-billion investment commitments to Nigeria: ‘Ready to give you the best returns,’ says President Bola Tinubu1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 07:05 AM IST
Nigeria has secured $14-billion investment commitments from Indian companies and the government to boost key sectors.
In a significant stride towards economic cooperation, Nigeria has obtained investment commitments totalling nearly $14 billion from various Indian companies and the Indian government. The Nigerian President Bola Tinubu aims to spur development in key sectors like steel, petrochemicals, power generation, and defence through these partnerships.