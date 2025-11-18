India's advisory to citizens after Iran's visa-free travel suspension—'Avoid agents offering...'

New Delhi has responded to Tehran's visa-free suspension for Indians starting November 22 by issuing an advisory and urging its citizens to avoid agents providing visa-free travel or onward transit to third countries via Iran and called this measure to “prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements” after cases of Indian nationals being lured to Iran on false promises of employment.

As per a report by PTI, in an advisory, Ministry of External Affairs said, “The attention of the Government has been drawn to several incidents of Indian nationals being lured to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to third countries. These individuals were tricked into journeying to Iran by taking advantage of the visa waiver facility available for ordinary Indian passport holders. On arrival in Iran, many of them were kidnapped for ransom."

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has accordingly suspended the visa waiver facility available to ordinary Indian passport holders visiting Iran with effect from 22 November 2025. This measure is intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements. From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports would be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran," it further said.

It added, “All Indian nationals intending to visit Iran are strongly advised to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel or onward transit to third countries via Iran.”

MEA's caution in September The MEA had similarly cautioned Indian citizens in September about potential risks associated with travelling to Iran for work. During a weekly briefing, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that several Indian nationals have been targeted by criminal gangs, kidnapped upon arrival in Iran and held for ransom.

According to Jaiswal, “There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third countries for employment. Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs, and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release.”

Visa-free entry to Iran is strictly for tourism purposes, valid for 15 days every six months, and does not permit employment. Criminals are deceiving Indians with fake job offers, often in collusion with dishonest agents, the report noted.