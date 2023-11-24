Explained. India's contradictory response on assassination attempt claims of Nijjar, Pannun
The Indian government's response to the US's claim of an assassination attempt on a Khalistani separatist in the US stands in contrast to its reaction to Canada's allegation of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist in Canada.
The United States reportedly thwarted an attempt to assassinate Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil. The news came just days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in India booked the leader of banned outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). Pannun was booked for issuing threats to passengers of Air India flight in a video message.