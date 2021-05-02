India’s covid-19 crisis raises pressure to waive vaccine patents

Some 60 developing countries, led by India and South Africa, are drafting a new proposal to waive the World Trade Organization’s intellectual-property rules—something they say would allow a significant increase in vaccine production world-wide. The new proposal will be put to the organization in the next few days, diplomats say.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in