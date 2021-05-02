India’s covid-19 crisis raises pressure to waive vaccine patents
- Amid widening gap in vaccinations between the rich and poor worlds, developing nations push to loosen intellectual-property restrictions on shots
The explosion of Covid-19 cases in India and other developing nations is adding momentum to a push to suspend intellectual-property restrictions on vaccines, putting pressure on Washington, other Western governments and pharmaceutical companies to do more to address the crisis.
Some 60 developing countries, led by India and South Africa, are drafting a new proposal to waive the World Trade Organization’s intellectual-property rules—something they say would allow a significant increase in vaccine production world-wide. The new proposal will be put to the organization in the next few days, diplomats say.
