'India's defence and security ties with Thailand flourish since 2014..,' says S Jaishankar4 min read 16 Jul 2023, 06:14 AM IST
India's defence and security relationship with Thailand has grown since 2014, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He also highlighted the changes in India-Thailand ties under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, including increased connectivity, trade, and economic engagement.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that India's defence and security relationship with Thailand has grown after 2014. He noted that the Thailand government has also shown the same sentiment.
