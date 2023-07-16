"At the same time, where Thailand is concerned, just like we had a look East policy, they had a look-west policy. And for us, it started in 92. For them, it started in 97. And in due course, when Modi became Prime Minister in India, he felt that nothing will happen through looking and they should do something. So, looking became active. And it wasn't only a terminology. You know, if you look after 2014, our connectivity has grown, our defence and security relationship has grown, our economic engagement has grown, our community has grown, and the same sentiment we have also seen from the Thai government," he added.