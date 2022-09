Hearing ambitious ideas from India in terms of commerce and economy is inspiring, said Adobe Systems Inc CEO Shantanu Narayen on 6 September.

Expressing his concerns, Adobe CEO said that ease of doing business and focus on digitisation appeals to Adobe.

He said, "India is a big part of what Adobe is all about. To hear about ambitious ideas from India in terms of commerce & economy is inspiring. We've been expanding dramatically in India. Ease of doing business & focus on digitisation appeals to us."

Earlier in 2021, when Shantanu Narayen met Prime Minister Narendra Modi duing the later's US visit in September, he had discussed the California-based software giant’s collaboration and future investment plans in India.

Both of them emphasised on creating few centres of excellence of Artificial Intelligence in India.