Home / News / World /  India's ease of doing business and focus on digitisation appeals Adobe: CEO

India's ease of doing business and focus on digitisation appeals Adobe: CEO

Shantanu Narayen, chairman and chief executive officer of Adobe Systems Inc.
1 min read . 04:38 PM ISTLivemint

  • Expressing his thoughts, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said that the hearing ambitious ideas from India in terms of commerce and economy is inspiring,

Hearing ambitious ideas from India in terms of commerce and economy is inspiring, said Adobe Systems Inc CEO Shantanu Narayen on 6 September.

Expressing his concerns, Adobe CEO said that ease of doing business and focus on digitisation appeals to Adobe.

He said, "India is a big part of what Adobe is all about. To hear about ambitious ideas from India in terms of commerce & economy is inspiring. We've been expanding dramatically in India. Ease of doing business & focus on digitisation appeals to us."

Earlier in 2021, when Shantanu Narayen met Prime Minister Narendra Modi duing the later's US visit in September, he had discussed the California-based software giant’s collaboration and future investment plans in India.

Both of them emphasised on creating few centres of excellence of Artificial Intelligence in India.

