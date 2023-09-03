'India's economy marked by excessive govt intervention,' Singapore former Dy PM said at NITI lecture in 20164 min read 03 Sep 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Singapore's Indian-origin President in 2016 had said that India's need for sustained economic growth and increased integration with China and ASEAN. He had pointed out that India's internal demands make it imperative to achieve sustained economic growth of more than 8% in the next two decades.
Tharman Shanmugaratnam, an economist of Indian descent, emerged victorious in Singapore's Presidential election, marking the first competitive presidential race in the country since 2011. He secured victory over two Chinese-origin opponents.
