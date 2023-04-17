Jaishankar calls for early fix to India-Russia trade imbalance2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Jaishankar also pointed to food and agricultural exports as a promising area but acknowledged the existence of non-tariff barriers that have stymied trade in these commodities for close to a decade.
New Delhi: The imbalance in India-Russia trade needs to be combated on a “very urgent basis", external affairs minister S. Jaishankar warned as two-way trade surged to a record $45 billion between April 2022 and February 2023 on the back of Indian purchases of cheap Russian oil.
