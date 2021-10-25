NEW DELHI: India allowing 74% FDI under the automatic route last year is “a big step in the right direction" but foreign investment still needs clearances from different arms of government which is “time-consuming" and creates uncertainty for UK and foreign firms, says Richard McCallum, vice chair, UK India Business Council.

The move towards indigenisation, he says, creates a strong opportunity for the UK, given its vast intellectual base in the defence sector and broad expertise. The UK would like to partner India in electric propulsion that India could find suitable for its second indigenous aircraft carrier besides technology for its Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), he says. Edited excerpts from an interview.

Are India’s policies to get investments in the defence sector attractive enough for British companies?

I’d like to preface my answer with a quick comment on India’s general business operating environment and policies, which are making the country an increasingly attractive geography for UK investment.

Every year (since 2015) UKIBC has surveyed UK firms on India’s Ease of Doing Business landscape and every factor we tracked in 2020 was an improvement on those of 2019, just as 2019 was an improvement on 2018. And so on.

Some areas are still progressing. In our last survey, ‘efficiency and effectiveness of government processes’ and ‘regulatory certainty’ were among the lowest ranked factors. (Followed by ‘land Availability’, ‘labour Laws", and ‘intellectual property’ – although each ranked higher than we expected in subsequent surveys.)

The experience of the UKIBC and our members tells us that regulatory certainty is improving but remains a significant step to address. Still, there we see signs for optimism. Take the recent scrapping of the retrospective taxation law, for example.

Now, moving specifically to defence.

In 2020, India liberalised FDI in the defence sector, moving to 74% by the automatic route. This was a big step in the right direction. Having said that, foreign investment still needs clearance from the MHA in accordance with MOD guidelines and this bureaucracy is time-consuming and creates uncertainty for UK and foreign firms.

I guess the big recent reform is the negative lists that India issued this year. Although these aim to increase domestic defence manufacturing and reduce the burden of imports, which on the surface is not good news for exporters in places like the UK, we at UKIBC are quietly positive about this development.

That’s because we’ve long told our members that to be successful in the Indian defence market, firms have to be invested in India; to be on the ground, open to transferring technology, partnering to co-create and co-develop with Indian companies. In a sense this move towards indigenisation, we think, creates a strong opportunity for the UK, given its’ incredible intellectual base in the defence sector and broad, deep defence expertise which can plug into a whole range of platforms.

What are the specific suggestions you have for policy makers in India to smoothen investments in this sector?

Well, we made several recommendations last year. UKIBC was named as a key contributor to Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020; through us, our members made recommendations to this document, and we were grateful to the Indian MOD for listening to and absorbing our recommendations.

However, given how important this sector is to the success of Make in India, given how great a source of manufacturing jobs defence could contribute to the Indian economy, we think India has the potential to attract a lot more investment by further streamlining its procurement process and operating environment for UK and other companies.

FDI rules could be streamlined – perhaps we can look at 100% through the automatic route, to give UK firms real certainty around the control of their investments in India. Also, many of our members have challenges around offsets and the percentage of domestic content – we appreciate the reasons behind these rules, but by making these rules easy to comply with for foreign firms, India will in turn increase the investment appetite by companies overseas looking at this market.

What are the regulatory uncertainties that you think stand in the way of British partnerships or tie-ups?

The defence ecosystem in all countries is a complex interplay between the Govt, Armed Forces and Industry. Whilst there are no uncertainties as such, interpretation of the DAP 2020 and other policy directives is often difficult, leading to unwarranted delays. Having said this, I must mention that the Indian MoD is always open to constructive suggestions, which is very encouraging.

Which are the areas the British companies would like to partner their Indian counterparts in the defence sector? Any details you could share on the number of defence partnerships between companies of India and Britain?

The UK defence market is very broad and deep, but to take UKIBC’s group of members, for example, they want us to work on three areas broadly -- complex air systems; maritime opportunities; and homeland and cyber security. Within these there are lots of interesting areas of opportunity.

For example, in aerospace, the AMCA and LCA Mk 2 programmes are of interest to the UK – especially as UK tech formed a major part of the earlier LCA. In maritime, the UK is a world leader in integrated electric propulsion (IEP) systems for next-generation warships (the type of propulsion system which is on HMS Queen Elizabeth, for example). And in homeland security, UKIBC has recently started working with a few states in India to help them with Police Modernisation, which is an area of expertise within the UK.

In all of this, our message is that UK firms should collaborate with Indian firms to access this opportunity – we don’t think the answer is simply to export goods from the UK, which is an increasingly outdated way of accessing this market.

India insists on ToT on the part of Foreign collaborators to build up its defence industrial base. How do you feel about this demand of the Indian government as well as the demand that parts/components be sourced locally?

We understand it. India isn’t alone in having these types of conditions. The important thing is to recognise that the more certain and predictable the business operating climate in India, the more companies in the UK will be willing to accept technology transfer as part of doing business in this market. At the end of the day, however, foreign firms are unlikely to invest in India in advance of some certainty about winning orders here.

What is the status of Britain looking to sell India an aircraft carrier? What are the other off the shelf offers that you have for the Indian armed forces?

UK is the leader in cutting-edge next generation Electric Propulsion, and with India looking for a similar aircraft carrier for its IAC 2 programme, cooperation between the countries has begun to examine ways and means of co-producing Electric Propulsion technology in India. Cooperation in the maritime domain is mentioned prominently in the 2030 roadmap between India and UK which was released at during the PMs Summit in May this year, and therefore there’s huge scope for collaborative initiatives in this domain in the near-to-midterm.

At the same time, the deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Carrier Strike Group is a powerful demonstration of the UK’s commitment to deepening its diplomatic, economic and security-based ties in the Indo-Pacific region. India is essential in ensuring a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

