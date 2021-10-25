India's FDI rules could be further streamlined: UK India Business Council

UK is the leader in cutting-edge next generation Electric Propulsion, and with India looking for a similar aircraft carrier for its IAC 2 programme, cooperation between the countries has begun to examine ways and means of co-producing Electric Propulsion technology in India. Cooperation in the maritime domain is mentioned prominently in the 2030 roadmap between India and UK which was released at during the PMs Summit in May this year, and therefore there’s huge scope for collaborative initiatives in this domain in the near-to-midterm.