India’s first reaction to Sheikh Hasina death sentence: ‘We will engage constructively with all stakeholders’

India has expressed its commitment to constructive engagement with Bangladesh following the death sentence handed to former PM Sheikh Hasina by the International Crimes Tribunal. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published17 Nov 2025, 05:53 PM IST
(FILES) A Bangladesh court on November 17 sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity. Hasina, 78, defied court orders that she return from India to attend her trial (AFP)
(FILES) A Bangladesh court on November 17 sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity. Hasina, 78, defied court orders that she return from India to attend her trial (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

India on Monday noted the verdict announced by the “International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh” in which the former Bangladesh Prime Minister was sentenced to death over the brutal crackdown on the protests.

India's first reaction through the Ministry of External Affairs came after Bangladesh urged India to extradite former Prime Minister Hasina and former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, hours after both were sentenced to death for their role in the crackdown against a student uprising last year.

Also Read | Bangladesh asks India to hand over ousted PM Sheikh Hasina

“As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a response.

India's first reaction through the Ministry of External Affairs came after Bangladesh urged India to extradite former Prime Minister Hasina and former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, hours after both were sentenced to death for their role in the crackdown against a student uprising last year.

Earlier in the day, a special tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced ousted Hasina to death on charges of crimes against humanity for her crackdown on a student uprising last year that killed hundreds of people and led to the toppling of her 15-year rule.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the “International Crimes Tribunal has convicted and sentenced fugitives Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for the July massacre.”

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE: Bangladesh demands ex-PM's extradition from India

“It would be a grave act of unfriendly behaviour and a travesty of justice for any other country to grant asylum to these individuals convicted of crimes against humanity. We call on the Indian government to immediately hand over these two convicted individuals to the Bangladeshi authorities. This is also an obligation for India under the existing extradition treaty between the two countries,” the statement said.

The Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) also sentenced former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to death for his involvement in the use of deadly force against protesters.

Also Read | ‘Just an excuse to kill Sheikh Hasina’: Social media reacts to death sentence

Hasina, who fled after violent student protests last year, has been in India since.

The verdict comes months before parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. Hasina's Awami League party has been barred from contesting the elections scheduled for February.

The ICT, originally set up to try hardened collaborators of Pakistani forces during the 1971 Liberation War, was amended by the current administration to bring leaders of the past regime, including Hasina, under its jurisdiction.

News
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorldIndia’s first reaction to Sheikh Hasina death sentence: ‘We will engage constructively with all stakeholders’
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.