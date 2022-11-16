India was handed over the Group of 20's presidency on Wednesday at the end of the two-day G-20 summit in Bali which was hosted by Indonesia. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency on 1 December.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had earlier last week revealed the theme, logo of the next G-20 summit, accepted the G-20 Presidency and said India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented.
The Prime Minister also said that India is taking the charge at a time when the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown and rising food and energy prices.
"India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic," Modi said.
"At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented," he said.
During his speech PM Modi said that India will strive to ensure that the G-20 acts as a global "prime mover" to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action over the next one year.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi attended the session on food and energy security and crisis and said that the war between Russia and Ukraine is affecting the fertilizer supply and pleaded developed nation to come together and make an effort to maintain a steady supply of materials. He said, “today's fertilizer crisis is tomorrow's food crisis".
The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State or Government is scheduled to be held on 9 and 10 September in New Delhi.
The prime minister said India's presidency of the G-20 is a proud occasion for every Indian and that the country will organize G-20 meetings in different cities and states.
"Our guests will get full experience of India's amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness. We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the 'Mother of Democracy'. Together, we will make the G-20, a catalyst for global change," he said.
