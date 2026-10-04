India's Kusum Group pharma plant in Ukraine comes under attack, says report: What to know

A Pharma plant in Ukraine has been attacked by Russian drones amid conflicts between the two nations, as per reports. The plant is said to belong to India's Kusum group. According to a report by NDTV, the incident has caused an overall loss of ₹400 crore, leaving one dead and several injured.

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Kusum Group pharma plant attacked in Ukraine: Report The main structure of the plant in Ukraine's Sumy has been largely destroyed, said officials to NDTV. Reportedly, the number of casualties and injured is subject to change as rescue operations are said to be underway.

Several visuals from the attack have now emerged on X. In them, a large plume of smoke was seen rising from the plant area where the drones allegedly struck.

Also Read | Russia Hits Ukraine Data Centers in Barrage That Killed Six

About Kusum Group The Kusum Group, identified as a Ukrainian pharmaceutical company, started in 1994. It operates as a distributor exporting Indian medicines to Ukraine. In 2002, the company began distributing its own brands. It moved its manufacturing, opening plants in India in 2007, followed by the one in Ukraine in 2009. It also has two more facilities in India.

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The group produces more than 50 generic products. All of these are supplied for sale in countries like Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines.

Kusum Group is headed by India's Rajeev Gupta.

Zelensky reacts to ‘Russian attack’ Reacting to the alleged attack, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky shared a post on X, calling it the “Russian attack”. He also extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the one who died in the incident.

"This morning, the Russians once again struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv with a drone. They attacked an ordinary pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy with drones. Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. In Dnipro, they struck a communications facility. Six people were injured as a result of these attacks," Zelensky said.

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"Overnight, the Russians launched 135 attack drones against Ukraine, more than 50 of them jet-powered. Kyiv, the Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions came under attack. And among the main targets of these terrorists, as always, are ordinary residential buildings, critical infrastructure – everything that makes up normal everyday life. There are power outages in some communities. Our services are working at the impact sites.

"It is important that Ukraine is not left alone against this terror. This week alone, the Russians have used more than 1,900 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs, and 25 missiles against Ukraine. More than 800 of the drones were jet-powered, and Russia must be held accountable for this escalation.

Today, Friedrich Merz @bundeskanzler– Federal Chancellor of Germany – is visiting Kyiv. A leader of a country that consistently demonstrates leadership in protecting the lives of Ukrainians from Russian strikes. We are grateful for all the support, and today we are preparing decisions to give us in Ukraine, and all of Europe, greater capabilities to defend ourselves. There will be important agreements between Ukraine and Germany. Russia must be stopped together. Thank you to everyone who is helping," he added.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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