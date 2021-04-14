India’s migrants flee to their villages as covid-19 prompts new lockdown

When the nationwide lockdown happened early last year, it was the largest in the world and one of the most stringent. Early in the pandemic, India, like other countries, wasn’t sure what it was dealing with, how deadly Covid-19 could be or how to help people who got it. In the quarter of the lockdown, India’s gross domestic product contracted more than 20%, making it the worst-hit major economy for that period.

