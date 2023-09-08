India’s millets push may feature at COP28

Dubai: India’s millets push may feature at the UN Climate Conference (COP28) as an initiative proposed by the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), a UAE-not-for-profit, calls for a campaign on millets.

As the UN Climate Conference is round the corner, to promote sustainable agriculture practices, ICBA, an applied agricultural research group, has proposed 10 initiatives for COP28 across five themes, including ‘save the millets campaign’ marking the international year of millets by food and agricultural organization (FAO), two officials from the agency told Mint.

“With all the work that we do, we are ensuring that we meet our scientific agenda whether applied research or development work. As part of it, we have an agenda for COP28 with 10 different initiatives, which will communicate to every theme that we have during COP28 and highlight the national and international SDGs," said Tarifa Alzaabi, deputy director general of ICBA.

The world is observing 2023 as the international millets year after the UN during its 75th session of General Assembly acknowledged India’s proposal to declare 2023 as International Year of Millets to create domestic and global demand and to provide nutritional food to people.

IYM 2023 is being utilized as an opportunity to raise awareness of, and direct policy attention to the nutritional and health benefits of millets and their suitability for cultivation under adverse and changing climatic conditions.

To use this opportunity further, “we have proposed ‘save the millets campaign’ for COP28 to gain global attention since it’s the international year of millets. We have already launched the campaign which is aligned with our counterfort approach. Millets are not only nutritious in terms of protein and other minerals but also, they have a very low carbon footprint," Proposal Development Specialist of ICBA Nour El Jundi said.

Food security including inclusion of millets to promote sustainability is being discussed globally at length as India and the UAE gear up to host G20 on 9-10 September in New Delhi and COP28 from 30 November to 12 December in Dubai, respectively.

India has been on the forefront to bring sustainability in agricultural practices by encouraging farmers to boost the production of millets such as Ragi, Jowar, Bajra, etc. and promoting millets consumption. India is the largest producer of millets in the world with a share of a little over 40%. In 2021-22 (July-June), India produced 4.8 million tonnes of millets, according to the government’s final crop estimates.

Though the UAE struggles with its agricultural production due to lack of rainfall, the country is trying its best to promote the production of millets and sustainable farm practices by taking initiatives like cloud seeding or artificial generation of rainfall. The country’s 80-90% demand for agriculture commodities is met through imports.

Other than the millets push, ICBA that aims to ensure sustainable livelihoods and food security for all who live in marginal environments proposed to run a social media campaign showcasing 28 global leaders advocates for sustainable agriculture during the world climate action summit, a COP28 side event. The World Climate Summit between 7-8 December in Dubai will share best practices and innovations across sectors that are essential to decarbonisation efforts focusing on energy, transport, buildings, industry, finance, and nature.

“The social media campaign will reach global leaders across the world and collaborate to advocate sustainable agriculture in terms of climate security, biodiversity and so on," said Nour El Jundi.

The event links up to the Global Stocktake on how non-government stakeholders can achieve transition pathways to deliver on climate action. The Summit further serves as a platform for front-running pledges, commitments and action plans aligned with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

The international organisation also proposed for a research training programme collaborations for organisation of Islamic Cooperation countries-1 pilot case of Uganda, ‘demo agtech hub’ at ICBA to demonstrate agri-preneurs technologies and one policy paper on the findings of the ESG Nexus with agriculture under climate change workshop co-organised with the Rothamsted Research, the UK.

As far as the nature, land use, and oceans are concerned, it proposed high level stakeholders and experts’ discussions during COP28 to develop a policy brief on drought monitoring systems for rain fed agriculture systems in the middle east and north Africa.

Aiming at reaching 1 million women globally, the non-profit applied agricultural research center pitched in to announce a women alliance for climate action in agriculture.

Queries sent to the office of Sultan al-Jaber, COP28 president, remained unanswered till press time.

ICBA is an organization co-founded and supported by the Government of the UAE and contributes to the UAE’s national agenda on agricultural research and development and international development initiatives on agriculture and food security. It provides technical assistance and other support to national projects and activities related to food security, agriculture and environmental sustainability and conservation.

(The reporter was in Dubai at the invitation of the UAE government.)