India’s millets push may feature at COP28

India’s millets push may feature at COP284 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Food security including inclusion of millets to promote sustainability is being discussed globally at length as India and the UAE gear up to host G20 on 9-10 September in New Delhi and COP28 from 30 November to 12 December in Dubai, respectively.
Dubai: India’s millets push may feature at the UN Climate Conference (COP28) as an initiative proposed by the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), a UAE-not-for-profit, calls for a campaign on millets.
