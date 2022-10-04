India’s most consequential relationship with America: Former ambassador to US1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 05:49 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Former envoy to Washington Arun Kumar Singh has said that the US is India’s most substantive relationship
NEW DELHI: Former envoy to Washington Arun Kumar Singh has said that the US is India’s most substantive relationship
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI: Former envoy to Washington Arun Kumar Singh has said that the US is India’s most substantive relationship. After the conclusion of external affairs minister S. Jaishankar’s 11-day visit to the United States, Singh, in an interview to Mint, said that tensions between the US and China and the reordering of global supply chains have made the India opportunity attractive to businesses.