India’s most consequential relationship with America: Former ambassador to US

There are problems on both sides. On the one hand, we have bought more than $20 billion of defence goods from America which have been very useful to us. Maritime reconnaissance aircraft and long haul aircraft have been particularly helpful. Where I think we’ve not made much progress is in the defence technology partnership. The two defence ecosystems don’t have much experience of working together and need to get to know each other more. There can also be an expectations mismatch between what we would like and what the Americans can supply. The US system is also complicated: sometimes the government is willing to share technology but the private sector is not and vice-versa. Both sides need to do more work. There is a sense in India that the Russians, the Israelis and the French have so far been more forthcoming than the United States in defense technology partnerships.

