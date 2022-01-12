India's neighbour hands out jail terms as long as 4 years for Covid lapses

The episode involved a cargo ship bringing frozen goods into Dalian in mid-November 2020, the state-run news website said. The company’s controller, its legal representative and a supervisor were given prison terms from 39 to 57 months last week. The company was fined 800,000 yuan ($125,500), according to the news website, which didn’t give the full names of the company or the individuals, or name the court.

