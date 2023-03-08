India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance6 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Amid sanction by the West on Russia, rising oil trade between India and Russia in other currencies has toppled the decades-old dominance of dollar in international oil trade
U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies.
