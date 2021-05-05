India’s ‘Oxygen Express’ races to supply hospitals, but covid patients die as stocks run out
- Country is using its railways and air force to speed it to hospitals, but crisis caught system ‘unprepared,’ say medical and industry experts
As hospitals throughout India put out pleas on social media for more oxygen, the country has pressed its national railways and air force to speed distribution. International aid has flowed in.
But it hasn’t been enough.
