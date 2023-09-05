‘India is rapidly rising up the priority list for Canadian companies’5 min read 05 Sep 2023, 10:14 PM IST
NEW DELHI : India has all the potential that China had a decade ago, former Canadian foreign and defence Minister Perrin Beatty said. Beatty, who serves as President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said India is a high priority for Canadian businesses looking for an alternative to China. Critical minerals, renewable technologies and fertilizers will be a key focus. In an interview, Beatty also spoke of how India and Canada stand to gain from a free trade agreement, even as Ottawa seeks a pause in the FTA talks. Edited excerpts: