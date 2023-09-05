‘India is rapidly rising up the priority list for Canadian companies’

NEW DELHI :India has all the potential that China had a decade ago, former Canadian foreign and defence Minister Perrin Beatty said. Beatty, who serves as President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said India is a high priority for Canadian businesses looking for an alternative to China. Critical minerals, renewable technologies and fertilizers will be a key focus. In an interview, Beatty also spoke of how India and Canada stand to gain from a free trade agreement, even as Ottawa seeks a pause in the FTA talks. Edited excerpts: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You’ve been in public life for 50 years. Has Canada’s understanding of India changed?

I think there's been a dramatic change first of all, in terms of the understanding of the potential of India and the fact that India is rapidly becoming an economic and diplomatic player on the international stage in a way that it just wasn't in the past. And that the potential here for both economic growth and for growing diplomatic presence is growing dramatically. In addition to that, because of the number of Indo-Canadians in our country, the ties of family and culture are important as well. That's really boosted the awareness of Canadians about the importance of India and about the relevance to us as well.

How are Canadian businesses looking at India?

What we’re seeing now is that India has all of the potential that China had a decade ago or 15 years ago, and it’s on a similar trajectory in terms of economic growth and development. In addition to that, it’s a democracy. The rule of law applies here. And as the relationship with China has become more difficult in many ways for western countries, India has become that much more attractive as a consequence. India is rising up the priority list for Canadian companies and doing so very rapidly.

What are Canadian firms looking for from the FTA?

Prime Minister Modi talked about critical minerals. Canada is potentially a major supplier of critical minerals. What the world needs right now, when we look particularly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is food, fuel and fertilizer. Canada’s a major source of all of those. We are a major source of clean technology. India can offer an incredibly skilled young workforce that’s extremely valuable. And the skills that are here and skills that continue to grow are a great competitive resource for India in terms of the global economy. So there are complementarities between our economies.

There’s been a lot of conversation about the rise of protectionism in India, especially after the announcement of a licensing system on electronics imports. Your thoughts?

Unfortunately, we're seeing protectionism on the rise around the world. And that's very disruptive. We were moving for a long time, in a very positive direction of taking down barriers and we were putting in place international institutions that helped to ensure that the economy was open. We're seeing politicians increasingly turning to protectionism and this is a concern we have in our dealings with the United States. But we see it in other countries as well. And both India and Canada have a strong national interest in seeing barriers come down and opening up trade. From the perspective of consumers, and this is a massive consumer population, it is never it's never the guy who's selling the best product at the lowest price who wants to put up barriers or wants to take it down. Consumers are inevitably the ones who suffer when barriers are put in place. So all of us benefit from increasing the velocity of trade and reducing the friction.

The issue of Khalistan extremism and anti-India propaganda in Canada has added significant tension to the bilateral relationship. Your view?

Well, first of all, I was talking earlier about the rule of law. That certainly applies to Canada. Any threats, any violence of any sort against either foreign nationals, such as diplomatic personnel, our government has a responsibility to do everything it can to ensure that doesn’t take place. Period. It’s not a matter of nuance or qualification. We expect the rule of law to apply. And our government has an obligation, particularly as it relates to diplomats, I might add, where we have seen extremist groups threatening diplomats. We have an obligation to ensure security. We’re a peaceful country.

One of the strongest competitive advantages we have in Canada is our immigration system. We have every country's first generation diaspora living in our country. And it works. It is essential that we maintain that peaceful relationship that we have with each other. And fortunately, that's what we see customarily in Canada. People are not in fear of walking down the street or living their ordinary lives. A challenge for us is when distant fights from other countries are imported into Canada. What we want when people come to Canada is that they choose to make a new life. And one of the key elements of the Canadian way of life is respect for each other. That people of different religions, different political beliefs, different experiences, be able to work and to live together peacefully and with respect to one another. That's the quid pro quo for admission to Canada. It's something I feel we have the right to expect from anybody living in our society.

As for tensions between India and Canada, I think our starting point simply has to be goodwill. There are going to be instances where we see issues in different ways or we have disagreements. But the starting point has to be that there is a will and a desire for us to strengthen the relationship and to build a relationship with the past. When you talk at the level of business that exists, when you talk at the level of people, citizen to citizen, that exists, it is often when politicians get involved that things become more and more complex. It is incumbent on all of us to do everything that we can to ensure, first of all, again, that the rule of law applies. Period. The rule of law should not be subject to politics of any sort.