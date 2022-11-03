India's RISAT-2 re-enters earth after 13.5 years, lands near Jakarta: ISRO

"RISAT-2 was launched on 20 April 2009 by PSLV-C12 launch vehicle in an inclined eccentric orbit of 41.2deg inclination with Perigee altitude 400 Km and Apogee altitude 550 Km. Weighing only about 300 kg, the satellite has now made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere at the predicted impact point in Indian Ocean near Jakarta on 30th October 2022 00:06 UTC with an uncertainty of ±10 minutes," ISRO statement said.